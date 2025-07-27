Angels Legend Mike Trout Crosses 1,000 RBI With Rocket HR

Angels three-time MVP Mike Trout reached another milestone.

In the final game of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, the 33-year-old Trout hit his 397th career home run Sunday, a two-run shot that pushed him past 1,000 RBI.

Anaheim's Captain America capitalized on a messy fifth inning by Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert, who allowed two runs on walks and crazy pitches.

WATCH:

With the Angels leading 2-0 and one out, Trout hit a 443-ft. home run to center, making the score 4-0. After the at-bat, Trout had 1,001 career RBI.

Other MLB players in the 1K RBI club include Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen and Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Trout is the 33rd active player to reach this mark.

Trout has not won a playoff game, partly due to playing for the Los Angeles Angels, but he continues to make MLB history when healthy.

With the trade deadline approaching and the Angels below .500, Trout remains committed to the team. Many fans want to see him play in the postseason with another franchise.

The Angels dropped two of three games against the Mariners before Sunday’s finale. Mariners star Julio Rodriguez ate up the Angels' lunch in the first three games with a total of four homers. Anaheim's win on Friday night came in extra innings, with Angels shortstop Zach Neto driving in the game-winning run on his bobblehead night.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela