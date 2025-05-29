Angels Finally Bring Back Superstar Mike Trout

Calling all Angels! Calling all Angels!

Mike Trout is coming back, to the delight of baseball fans, namely those in Anaheim.

One of the biggest names in Major League Baseball will finally be activated as the LA Angels head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians (better known as the Indians).

Trout, who hasn't played a game since Apr. 30, is expected to come off the IL after nursing a "left knee bone bruise."

The Angels will activate Trout on Friday as the Angels visit the Guardians, hoping to break a five-game losing streak.

Trout had a slower-than-expected start to the season, slashing .179/.264/.462.

The OC Register's Jeff Fletcher reported that centerfielder Matthew Lugo was getting optioned to the Salt Lake Bees to bring up Trout to the lineup.

The Angels were riding an eight-game winning streak last week, only to crash and lose four straight, including a recent home sweep versus the New York Yankees.

Can Trout, a three-time AL MVP, be the spark for this young, ailing team?

