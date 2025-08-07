Angel Stadium Springs Significant Leak In Media Room In Perfect Representation Of The Franchise

On the verge of missing the playoffs for an 11th straight year, the Angels have been leaking for a decade

There has been a rain cloud hovering over Angel Stadium for years now, and on Wednesday, that cloud sprang a leak inside the press area.

The Los Angeles Angels fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, to drop their second consecutive series, but the damage wasn't done after the final out.

As reporters gathered in the media area inside the stadium to wait and speak with Angels interim manager Ryan Montgomery, water started pouring out of a portion of the ceiling. And we aren't exaggerating when we say "pouring," as a consistent stream of water gushed into a trash can that was moved underneath the leak.

The one obvious positive to take from the video is that the water appeared to be clear. A different tint, and we could be talking about a raw sewage situation, and nobody needs that, although some dirty water may be a better representation of the current state of the Angels as a franchise.

The Angels are on the verge of missing the MLB postseason for the 11th consecutive season as they sit five games below .500 and six games back of a wild-card spot in the American League. The last time the Angels won a playoff game was in 2009, when they swept the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. The team was still known as the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim back then.

As for Angel Stadium, which opened in 1966, it is in need of an upgrade, not only in the ceiling of the media center, but most Angels fans would tell you it needs some TLC all around the grounds.