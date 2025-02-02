Angel Reese's Ejection From 3-on-3 'Unrivaled' League Makes History

Polarizing star, Angel Reese, found herself at the center of a troubling scene on Saturday during a game in the "Unrivaled" league.

Reese, who plays in the WNBA, was ejected in the first half of an Unrivaled game while playing for Rose BC against Laces BC. Unrivaled, a six-team league, showcases a 3-on-3 style women's basketball competition.

Reese guarded and taunted Laces' Tiffany Hayes.

Reese's trash talk got so heated that it sparked back-to-back technical fouls by referees, ending her night early. She messed around and quickly found out.

Angel also made Unrivaled league history by being the first-ever player to be ejected.

After the game, Reese kept pulling the thread.

"Clickbait. Everything I do keep going viral," Reese posted on social media, quoting a Sports Illustrated article covering her ejection on Saturday.

Reese left Sunday's game in the second quarter with an outrageous stat line: tallying six points, 15 rebounds and three assists (shooting 2-of-7).

Reese is averaging 10.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Roses BC. They survived without Reese, beating Laces, 83-69, to improve to 2-4.

Reese, 22, has been in a popularity contest with women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark. She gained an advantage over Clark's Iowa team in the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, but Clark has emerged as the bigger sensation over the past two years. As shown on Saturday, she's not afraid to play bully.

