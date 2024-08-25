Angel Reese Ties WNBA Rookie Record Despite Scoring Woes

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is a double-double machine who continues to pile up rebounds at an incredible rate.

Despite her success near the basket, Reese struggles mightily to actually put the ball through the net.

On Sunday, the Sky faced the Las Vegas Aces, the defending WNBA champions. Reese did what she does practically every game: grab a ton of rebounds and miss a ton of shots.

But she did just enough to earn her 22nd double-double of the season, tying Tina Charles for the WNBA rookie record. With 11 games left in the regular season, Reese is a lock to break the record and then some.

The 6'3" forward's rebounding numbers benefit from getting her own missed shots. During one possession in the fourth quarter, Reese grabbed four offensive rebounds and went 0-3 on putting them back before she was finally fouled.

Reese went to the line and made both free throws, which pushed her to 11 points on the day to secure the double-double. However, she scored those 11 points on 4-16 shooting.

Since returning from the Olympic break, Reese is shooting just 32% from the field (23-71).

But she once again stacked up the boards, grabbing 22 (!!) rebounds to set a new career high. It was also her third-straight game with 20+ rebounds, becoming the first WNBA player to ever accomplish that feat.

As for the game itself, it was one of the best matches of the WNBA season.

Chennedy Carter hit a game-tying three-pointer with 1 second left in the game, but Las Vegas ran a perfect inbounds play on the ensuing possession to get the ball to A'ja Wilson, who hit the game-winning layup at the buzzer.

Reese's first opportunity to break the WNBA rookie record for double-doubles will come on Wednesday night at home against the Washington Mystics.

In two previous games against the Mystics, Reese had a double-double in each.

She's a good bet to set the record this week.