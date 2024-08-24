Angel Reese Getting Torched For Embarrassing Offensive Display

Angel Reese is a machine under the net. Seriously. That's not hyperbole. Not shtick. Not a gimmick. She EATS rebounds for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

That being said … her shot could use some work. I don't think I'm breaking any news there, because it's been well documented that she struggles with a layup. We've seen it all year. Every time she misses an easy one, it goes viral on social media. That's not opinion. That's fact.

Sometimes, I think it's a little petty. Everyone misses shots. That's the game.

Now, I have to be fair about this, too. I can't just defend Angel for missing a couple shots and not hammer her when her first quarter performance from last night's game goes just insanely viral.

So, here I am, reporting the news. The news this morning – aside from college football returning? It's that Angel Reese STRUGGLED to get one to fall last night.

Multiple times:

WNBA fans think Angel Reese needs to work on her shot

Holy cow! That's insane. It's almost so bad, it's borderline impressive. Thank God I didn't hammer any Angel Reese first quarter overs, because that would've been the worst beat of my life.

Look, I'm not gonna sit here and wax poetic about the art of shooting a basketball. I'm a 31-year-old white guy with a dad-bod and a second kid on the way. Do you think I know how to shoot a basketball? Come on. Of course not.

That being said, this is a tough watch. No two ways about it. Some are saying Caitlin Clark would never miss those shots. Not me, of course. But some!

Anyway, Angel finished with 20 rebounds, which was cool. Again, she's got that part of her game down. But she also shot 3 of 12 from the field. Yikes.

WNBA fans, naturally, are concerned: