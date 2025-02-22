Angel Reese Screams In Her Coach's Face After Fouling Out

Angel Reese is going to Angel Reese.

The polarizing WNBA superstar has been spending her offseason down in South Florida playing in the upstart Unrivaled league, which gives players a place to play on U.S. soil during the offseason instead of traveling overseas to supplement their income.

I was kind of under the impression that this was kind of like summer camp with basketballs, but no, apparently things can get quite heated in the three-on-three league as we saw on Friday night when Reese fouled out of the game.

Reese, of Rose Basketball Club, was dealt a questionable call, which ended Reese's night against the Lunar Owls (great name).

According to Fox News Digital, she had been a force to be reckoned with up until that point, and perhaps that's why on her way off the court she screamed at her coach to challenge the call.

Look, there's a lot you can say about Angel Reese, but at least in this instance, she cares. And this is just some offseason three-on-three league that hardly anyone is watching.

At a time, when we're all talking about how NHL players show up and play with pride while NBA players don't, a little intensity from Reese is appreciated.

But.. stuff like that isn't going to win her any new fans, but I don't think she cares too much about winning over fans.

After the game, fans hopped on X and started jumping to the Bayou Barbie's defense. One commenter said that those criticizing Reese will wind up on the wrong side of history.

However, Reese herself seemed to welcome the haters.

We'll see if Reese continues to embrace her role as the "villain." I think the smart move would probably be to do that, but sometimes it seems like she has a tough time making up her mind.

Some days she cries victim, other days she leans into it.

I guess yesterday was a "lean-in" day.