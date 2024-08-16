Angel Reese Shuts Down Reporter In Emotional Fashion

Angel Reese was in no mood to talk about records after getting blown out Thursday night.

The Chicago Sky were rocked 85-65 by the Phoenix Mercury and are now sitting at a disappointing 10-15 with 15 games remaining in the season.

Despite losing to the Mercury, Reese set a franchise record for most offensive rebounds in a season with 118.

She had no interest in discussing the accomplishment after the disappointing loss.

Angel Reese shuts down reporter's question about rebounding record.

The former LSU star was asked after the game about setting the rebounding record, and Reese wasn't having any of it.

"I don't want to hear about no record," a clearly crushed and emotional Reese said in response to a question about the record.

Angel Reese shuts down reporter's question about rebounding record.

I know I criticize Reese's conduct on a semi-regular basis, and I do it because she gives us so much content to criticize. My job is to call balls and strikes. Reese has invited getting crushed going back to her time at LSU.

However, anyone criticizing her for shutting down this question is missing the target. The Sky were blown out by 20 points in the team's return from the league's break.

A 20-point loss is hardly the time to be talking about records. In fact, it would have been a very rough look for the WNBA rookie if she got up there and started bragging about a record with the team sitting five games below .500 after losing by 20.

There's plenty to criticize Reese over, but this isn't one of them. In fact, this is exactly what you want to see from an athlete. The only record that should matter is the team's record. Everything else is secondary.