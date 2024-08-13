Lengthy Compilation Video Of Angel Reese Missing Layups In The WNBA Should End All Rookie Of The Year Debates

The WNBA season is set to resume play this week after a lengthy pause for the Olympics, which means the debate about whether Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese deserves WNBA Rookie of the Year will resume. While Clark is the heavy favorite in every sportsbook to take home the award at the end of the season, some folks still seem to think that Reese is in the running.

Sure, Reese is already leading the league in rebounding and could have a breakout second half to the season, but ROY honors are very much Clark's to lose at this point.

The numbers speak for themselves, and so too does a recently uploaded compilation video that highlights just how bad Reese is at scoring from point-blank range. The video showing Reese's woeful misses at the rim being over eight minutes long should tell you that things have been bad, real bad, for the former LSU star at the basket this season.

"She has an atrocious ability to finish around the basket with efficiency," the commentator of the ‘BricksCenter’ video says. "She is shooting a horrific 40.2% from the field and is even shooting below 50% from the field less than five feet from the basket and is shooting a terrible 13% on shots five to nine feet from the basket."

The video savagely focuses on the 13 (!!!) times Reese has missed the entire rim on layup attempts so far this season.

Reese is a good basketball player and should have a lengthy and successful season in the W, but if she wants to go from being good to potentially great and not be known as a rebound merchant, becoming (way) more efficient around the rim is step number one.

To put things into perspective while comparing Clark and Reese, Clark is shooting 40.5% from the field this season while averaging over eight three-point attempts per game. Reese is shooting just 40.2% from the field while the majority of her shot attempts are coming inside the paint.