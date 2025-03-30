Angel Reese Says LSU's Sweet 16 Win Was ‘Personal’ After Beef With NC State Coach Wes Moore

The LSU Tigers women's basketball team took down the NC State Wolfpack, 80-73, on Friday to punch a ticket to its third-consecutive Elite Eight. But for LSU alumna Angel Reese, this victory was extra sweet.

That's because Reese has a personal vendetta against NC State head coach Wes Moore.

Back in February, Moore posed for a photo with a Wolfpack fan holding a sign that read, "Angel Reese Stinks." The picture was taken before a game between NC State and Notre Dame — so it's unclear why Reese was catching strays.

Reese got the last laugh, though, as she watched her alma mater eliminate Coach Moore and the No. 2-seeded Wolfpack from the NCAA Women's Tournament. Aneesah Morrow led the charge for the Tigers, recording her 30th double-double (30 points, 19 rebounds) of the season.

"Yeah, just tip your hat to LSU and Coach [Kim] Mulkey," Moore said after the game. "Same problem we had back with them in November. We just couldn't keep 'em off the boards. [Aneesah] Morrow, in particular, we knew she was going to be a handful, and she was."

Afterward, Reese posted a not-so-subtle message on X, taking aim at Moore.

"Oh & that win was personal. THANK YA," the Chicago Sky star wrote, along with a camera, pointing finger and puke emoji.

However, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey didn't seem to hold any grudges against Moore. The Hall of Famer praised him after the game.

"I think the world of Wes Moore," Mulkey told reporters. "There's certain coaches in your profession you don't like coaching against because they're really, really good — and he is as a coach — but he's a really good man. And I just told him that. I said, 'You're just a good man, Wes, and you're a heck of a coach.'"

Next up, LSU will take on the top-seeded UCLA Bruins on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET for a chance to head to the Final Four in Tampa.

The last time the Women's Final Four was held in Tampa was 2019, when the Baylor Bears — led by none other than Kim Mulkey — cut down the nets.