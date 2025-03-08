Angel Reese, Dijonai Carrington Don’t Like Fans Criticizing Their Appearance

Angel Reese and Dijonai Carrington aren't fond of when new WNBA fans take time to criticize their appearance.

Reese and Carrington spoke about it on Friday during Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel," and naturally broke out the race card too.

Their comments seemed pointed at new fans who followed the WNBA because of Caitlin Clark, and took her side in the obvious rivalry Reese created with her.

"It's hard, especially as two black women are unapologetic, we're going to pop our s--- and say what we have to say. And I stand on what we said. I feel like it's really hard," Reese said about critics who've gone after her in the past year.

Angel Reese, Carrington Not Happy With Critics

Carrington agreed, saying that people in real life are "loose at the mouth."

"They be real loose at the mouth," Carrington explained. "I know they think it's trolls, but it's not just trolls. It be people that we see in real life."

What bothers them the most? When fans talk about their appearance.

"I hate when people say that, 'Oh she’s too worried about her makeup and her hair and her lashes and her nails and her outfits,'" Reese said.

Carrington said while that doesn't bother her as much, she "hates" when critics ask why she has blonde hair.

"I hate when people talk about that, like, 'Why do you have blonde hair?’" Carrington said. "I got black eyebrows. I got black arm hair, black leg hair … and I don't care. I'm still a natural blonde."

Reese claimed that there's no winning with fans who say that the WNBA players are "too manly," but don't like that she puts effort into her appearance.

"They complain and say that WNBA players are too manly, not feminine enough. We don't dress cute enough. They don't want to watch a bunch of little boys running around the court. Now, we're too much," Reese said.

"'I'm not watching that WNBA. Masculine, long shorts, they're wearing braids. They all like each other. They all date each other.' That's not true," Reese said, apparently making light of the fact that Carrington is in fact dating another WNBA player.

"I don't be getting it, like d--- I can't put a little lip gloss on?" Reese continued.

She also described several "baddies," without mentioning Clark.

And if Reese and Carrington think they have it bad, they should try being Clark and seeing the hate and abuse she gets. Sometimes even from members of the WNBA-covering media