Angel Reese Celebrates After Her Brother Julian Signs Contract With Lakers

The former Maryland big man will participate in the NBA Summer League alongside Bronny James in July.

Angel Reese isn't the only professional basketball player in the family anymore.

The Chicago Sky star's younger brother, former Maryland big man Julian Reese, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Following the news, Angel hopped on social media to congratulate her brother.

"OPPORTUNITY," she wrote on X. "COME ON JU."

Julian — or "Juju" — spent all four years of his collegiate career with the Terrapins, playing in 134 games with 102 starts. He scored 1,488 career points and recorded 1,015 rebounds, making him one of just two players in program history to post 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

"I really believe one day Julian's number will be hanging from the rafters," former Maryland coach Kevin Willard said in February. "Because in an era where kids showed no loyalty, kids get up and go anytime they want, money this and that, this young man didn't transfer."

Reese was a key piece of Maryland's "Crab Five" lineup that reached the Sweet 16 during the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He averaged 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game during his senior season and picked up All-Big Ten honorable mention status for the third time in his career.

Reese joins a Lakers Summer League team that includes Bronny James and Dalton Knecht. They'll kick off their 2025 campaign on July 5 in the California Classic at San Francisco's Chase Center. Following that three-day tournament, the Lakers will head to Las Vegas to face off against four more teams — beginning with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

If Reese performs well in the Summer League, he could earn himself an invitation to Lakers' training camp this fall.