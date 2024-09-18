Andy Reid Talks 'Second Chances' After Bringing Back Kareem Hunt

Andy Reid is glad to give returning Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt a second chance after a nasty split in 2018.

Hunt spent his first two seasons in the league with the Chiefs, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 (as a rookie) after rushing for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 29-year-old running back — signed to the Chiefs' practice squad after Isiah Pacheco's injury — is back in K.C. after being initially booted off the squad in 2018 over a domestic violence case.

Speaking on Hunt's return to the Chiefs, Reid credited Kareem for "growing up" since his case, keeping a low profile, and putting in the work in the last five seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Reid spoke to the media Wednesday.

"We just thought [Hunt] needed a change of scenery and get some help and take care of business there and we felt like he did that," Reid said.

"He did a nice job in Cleveland, and we talked to the people there and there were no issues there, so we felt OK by bringing him back ... It looks like he's grown up. "I think people deserve a second chance if they've done something to work on the first part of it."

According to ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher, Reid noted that Hunt has a chance to play Sunday night in Atlanta.

Several Chiefs players spoke up in support of Hunt's return to the Chiefs, where he built his star status before his image took a tumble. Among those supporting Hunt is former Chiefs teammate and wideout Tyreek Hill.

Hill posted on X: "My boy Kareem back in kc I love it."

Two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes also lauded Hunt's return to K.C.

Mahomes made it clear that he supported giving Hunt a second chance despite his past.

"Everybody has friends that make mistakes — obviously some are bigger than others — but, at the same time, you want to make the person better," Mahomes shared.

"You want to see them taking the right steps to become a better person for themselves, their family and the rest of society. And so, I think you've seen that with Kareem, and so I've stayed in touch with him just to see how he's doing, how his family's doing, everything like that.

"He's been able to carve out a great career in the NFL, but I mean you've seen he's been able to keep his nose clean and be a better person and that's what you want in order to make everybody better people."

