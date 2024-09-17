Chiefs Bring Back Kareem Hunt Despite Recent Skepticism

Kareem Hunt, 29, is finally back in Kansas City. The former Chiefs Pro Bowl running back, who was booted off the squad in 2018 over a domestic violence case, was signed to the Chiefs practice squad on Tuesday.

Hunt's addition also comes a day after Chiefs coach Andy Reid declared that the team would move forward with its current stable of runners, following an unfortunate fractured fibula injury to starter Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Hunt spent his first two seasons in the league with the Chiefs, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 (as a rookie) after rushing for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns. He accumulated 455 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns, only fumbling the ball once.

READ: Andy Reid Says The Chiefs Won't Try To Bring Kareem Hunt Back, But They Should

Though Hunt has proved that he still has plenty left in the tank, his second chance with the Chiefs still comes as a surprise. The Cleveland Browns gave Hunt his ‘first’ second chance and employed the running back for five seasons. He played in 15 games last season, recording 135 carries for 411 yards and nine touchdowns.

In Kansas City, the Chiefs seemed to have lost all trust in Hunt after they released him in November 2018. They stated that the player had been dishonest about his domestic violence case, which led to his departure.

The Chiefs said in a statement in 2018: "Kareem was not truthful in those discussions (with Chiefs management). The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

Initial speculation on replacements for Pacheco in the Chiefs offense fell back on veteran Jerick McKinnon, who participated in the last two Super Bowl wins for K.C. throughout his three-season run with the Chiefs.

Kansas City hopes to get Hunt up to speed as quickly as possible and will rely on former Bengals runner Samaje Perine and rookie Carson Steele in the meantime.

(Will Hunt make a splash in his second stint with the Chiefs? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela