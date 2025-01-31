Andy Reid Says That The Chiefs Aren't Focused On Three-Peating

As is the case with every Super Bowl, there are plenty of big storylines.

Arguably the biggest is whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs can pull off an unprecedented feat and win their third straight Super Bowl and their fourth in six years.

However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that isn't on their minds.

Of course, there are plenty of media obligations leading up to what bars around the country have to refer to as "The Big Game," and that's what Andy Reid was doing when he joined The RIch Eiesen Show and during the appearance, he talked about whether or not there have been three-peat discussions within the Chiefs camp.

"I haven’t heard one mention of it. I haven’t mentioned it. I don’t plan on mentioning it, but I’m also not naïve enough to know that they’ve heard it," Reid explained, per Yahoo. "I mean, I’ve heard it a ton up to this point and I’m sure I’ll hear it more this next week down in New Orleans.

"We all know that’s out there but what matters is how you take care of business," Reid continued. "What’s going to help you is that you focus in and take care of business today while we're doing our practices or in the meetings we have today. Take care of that and everything else you let the chips fall where they may."

Honestly, can you blame them for not doing a whole lot of chatting about a three-peat?

I think as soon as you start saying, "Hey, isn't it going to be cool when we three-peat?" then you pretty much just guaranteed that you're not going to three-peat.

We'll see whether or not it pans out for them in a little over a week.