Andy Reid, Chiefs Provide First Real Update On Josh Simmons' Mysterious Absence

Simmons was selected in the first round of April's NFL Draft

For the first time since left tackle Josh Simmons’ abrupt and mysterious departure from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, head coach Andy Reid provided an update.

"My update for you on Josh would just be, there’s communication," Reid said during a press conference on Thursday, via Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. "I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family."

Before we respond to Reid's comments, here's the timeline regarding Josh Simmons' rookie season to this point.

Weeks 1–4: Simmons played every snap with the starters but was listed with an "illness" during a Week 3 practice.

Weeks 1–4: Simmons played every snap with the starters but was listed with an illness during Week 3 practice.

Week 5: Listed as "questionable" with an "illness" before a game against the Jaguars, did not appear on the injury report during the week, and ultimately played all 64 snaps in the game.

Week 6: No injury report during the week, but ruled "out" at the last minute before a game against the Lions for "personal" reasons.

Week 7: Again listed as "out" for "personal" reasons.

Week 8: missed Thursday practice for "personal" reasons.

Until Reid’s comments this week, the team had offered little to no explanation about Simmons' absence. "I really can’t comment," owner Clark Hunt told ESPN during the NFL fall meeting on Tuesday.

Also, until Thursday, the tone of the story was eerie.

According to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, Simmons left the team early in the morning on Oct. 12 and flew home to California. Taylor added that members of the team were unaware of his whereabouts during warm-ups for the Lions game, and that his "illness" listed before the Jaguars game was likely related to his ongoing absence.

However, the tone began to shift last Friday when Reid used the word "excused" for the first time. Reading between the lines, the team also lacked clarity until late last week.

"[Simmons] is just taking care of business, that’s the main thing right here," Reid added. "You need to deal with this, that’s what you do. He’s been very good about communicating."

There are still several unknowns surrounding Simmons’ situation. So, let's focus on what we do know.

First, the team has not placed him on the NFL’s Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. Doing so would make him ineligible for at least four games, in addition to the two he has already missed. If the team expected him to remain out longer, it would likely use NFI to free up a roster spot.

Leaving him on the active roster leaves the light on for a return in the near future, though no timetable has been given. Then again, the situation appears fluid, and the team could add him to NFI at any time.

Second, from a football standpoint, it's not clear how the Chiefs plan to handle Simmons if/when he returns this season. The team plays the Commanders on Monday night, the Bills on a short week, and then has a bye. Given that Simmons is likely to miss a third straight game, it’s hard to imagine the team would rush him back against Buffalo before the bye.

Presumably, Nov. 16 against Denver is the earliest that Simmons would return to the field. It’s also unclear what "illness" he’s dealing with or whether it could affect his availability for the remainder of the season.

Moreover, backup left tackle Jaylon Moore has performed well in Simmons’ absence. The Chiefs signed Moore in the offseason to a two-year, $30 million contract with the expectation that he would start at left tackle, before Simmons unexpectedly fell to them in the draft. If Moore continues to play well, the team may hesitate to make a change.

For now, the priority is getting Simmons back to a place where he’s comfortable rejoining the team. For the first time since his absence began, Reid’s tone suggests optimism that Simmons is in a better situation.