Andre Agassi Is In Love With Pickleball - And He Only Wants To Get Better

Former men’s tennis legend Andre Agassi has found the new sports love of his life.

The 55-year-old was an 8-time Grand Slam champion during his playing days, and was one of the most polarizing yet liked players on the circuit. Even though he’s getting older, he still boasts incredible athletic talent.

And he’s using that to wreak havoc on the pickleball court.

Last month , he played in the U.S. Open Pickleball Championship with Anna Leigh Waters (the top-ranked female player) in the mixed division. The pair won their first match and lost their second.

Despite the so-so results, Agassi said that his first competitive match has him hooked.

"Dude, I'm not just liking it, I'm loving it. … It's an anomaly to see any support ever at this kind of pace, but it's easy to see why," Agassi said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Of course, the learning curve for him was rather quick, since he was such an insane tennis player. However, there are still things that he has yet to master, which is part of the appeal.

"It's really hard. These guys are so specialized, it's so sensitive, such little margin for error," Agassi said . "There's so much nuance that creates opportunity. It's not like ‘see space, hit space.’ There was a lot I had to unlearn, but some things came instinctively. I grew up with a racket in my hand, and in this case it's a paddle, so I'm going to make good contact. But the blood pressure, it's hard to find a place to put it when you're out there on the pickle court."

I have a feeling that a guy with the competitive edge of Agassi is going to figure it out pretty quick - and then he’ll be a force to be reckoned with.