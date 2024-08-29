Andre Agassi Defends Jannik Sinner Amid US Open Controversy After Doping Case: 'I Don't Think He Cheats'

Top-seeded Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner is competing in the U.S. Open amid a wave of controversy after it was revealed that the 2024 Australian Open winner would not be suspended after testing positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March.

Last week, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced its decision that Sinner was not at fault for two anti-doping violations in March when he tested positive for the prohibited substance clostebol twice within an eight-day period.

A provisional suspension was applied both times, but Sinner successfully appealed each suspension and was able to continue competing.

The news broke after Sinner won the Cincinnati Open and on the heels of the U.S. Open, leaving many in the tennis community to speculate as to why the issue was seemingly kept under wraps and if a double standard was applied in this case because of his success.

But eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi defended Sinner in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"Was that material? I don't believe it was material, nor do I believe he would ever take a risk to put that little of – it's not possible," he said. "Nobody is going to purposely take that risk. So, I do believe it."

The investigation reportedly found that less than a billionth of a gram was in Sinner’s system. He said he was contaminated with the substance when his fitness trainer purchased an over-the-counter spray in Italy that contained clostebol and gave it to Sinner's physiotherapist to treat a cut on the physiotherapist's finger. The physiotherapist then treated Sinner while not wearing gloves.

While some players questioned the explanation, others called for suspension and more consistency. But Agassi disagrees based on the facts of Sinner’s case.

"If you're going to performance enhancement cheat, you're not going to put a billionth of a gram of something in your body on purpose. You're going to get a benefit from the performance enhancer if that's your objective," he said.

Agassi urged those with concerns about the process to direct their attention to the system and not the player. He added that Sinner’s ability to continue playing despite the ongoing case is something all players should be afforded.

"It's not like when you missed three tests, or you don't take three tests – like we've seen with a couple players – that's an immediate action, right? So the quietness of it is always there in any due process, unless a player willingly chooses to talk about it. And his ability to play while it's being appealed, it's not necessarily a rule, it's a law."

"It's sad for the sport," Agassi added. "I don't ever like that news coming out. I don't ever like anybody having to go through it. I'm sure this has been a horrible time for Jannik carrying the weight of this, and I hope everybody directs it at solving a problem; if a problem exists. … I'm thinking the sooner we move past that, the better. This guy is great for the game, and I don't think he cheats."

Sinner, 23, has maintained that he did not purposely violate the ITIA’s anti-doping policy and has since parted ways with the two members of his team at the center of this controversy.

"Of course, it’s not ideal before a Grand Slam," Sinner said at a press conference before his first-round match. "But in my mind, I know that I haven’t done anything wrong. I had to play already [for] months with this in my head but just [was reminding] myself that I haven’t done really anything wrong. I always respect these rules, and I always will respect these rules of anti-doping."

Sinner advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open this week after a lackluster win over American Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.