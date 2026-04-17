Will Anderson Jr. Getting Paid Like A QB To Sack QBs Will Have Ripple Effect On Texans' Actual QB C.J. Stroud

Anderson surpasses Micah Parsons' $46.5M average with the Packers to become the top-paid non-QB

Everyone in the NFL makes a lot of money but sometimes the contract a player gets screams game-changer. We have that on Friday with Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $150 million that includes a reported $100 million fully guaranteed, OutKick has confirmed.

NFL Network was first to report the deal.

And it is a blockbuster.

QB Money For the Non-QB Anderson Jr.

The extension obviously averages out to $50 million per season on an annual average basis and that makes Anderson Jr. the highest paid edge rusher in the NFL, surpassing the deal Micah Parsons got from the Green Bay Packers last season that averaged $46.5 million.

That's big, but here's something bigger at play: You know who else gets contracts in the $50 million per year neighborhood? Quarterbacks.

Anderson resides in that neighborhood now. He's the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback and joins nine quarterbacks that average between $50-55 million per season.

(Dak Prescott remains the NFL's highest-paid player, averaging $60 million per season).

So, Cha-Ching.

The men chasing quarterbacks and affecting quarterbacks are inching closer to getting paid like quarterbacks.

That's a milestone universally.

C.J. Stroud Likely Appreciative Of Deal

And the contract has a big meaning within the Texans. You see, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was selected in the same 2023 draft as Anderson, also is due for an extension soon.

And there's been debate externally about where that extension should land because Stroud had a great rookie season and has helped the Texans be a playoff team. But he's also been a little inconsistent behind a wobbly offensive line at times.

So the question has been: What's Stroud worth on an extension?

This Anderson Jr. contract strongly suggests Stroud will not be anywhere below $50 million per season on average, because there is no world either he or his representation will accept being paid less as the team's quarterback than the team's top pass rusher.

The Texans may or may not push back on that argument. But it's not one they will win.

Will Anderson Jr. just did and his quarterback a big favor.