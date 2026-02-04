Anaheim Ducks Get Pretty Fly For "Come Out & Play Night" With The Offspring

I'm not afraid to admit it: I love catching a game on a theme night.

There's just something about rolling into a minor league hockey game on Star Wars night, waving a free towel with the licensed Star Wars logo and the name of an area HVAC company and/or bank on it, then getting a photo with a wookie.

Now that's how you treat your lady to a date night.

Games like this are becoming increasingly prevalent across sports, and the Anaheim Ducks had a cool one, honoring rock greats, The Offspring.

The Offspring could be the ultimate, "Oh yeah, those guys!" rock band. If the name doesn't ring a bell, I'll cue up "The Kids Aren't Alright" or "Self Esteem," and you'll be like, "Oh yeah, I know this one."

The band hails from Orange County, which is why the Ducks were honoring them on Tuesday night when they took on the Seattle Kraken at the Honda Center.

The band's vocalist, Dexter Holland, guitarist Noodles, bassist Todd Morse, and drummer Pertzborn were all on hand for what was dubbed "Come Out & Play Night." Noodles also had a hand in designing netminder Lucas Dostal's special mask for the evening.

Now that's one slick-looking bucket.

The members of the Offspring being on hand for the game was cool, but it was not the end of the guests for the evening.

That's right, the Ducks brought out the guy from the "Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" music video.

As far as characters from 1990s music videos, I think you'd be hard-pressed to come up with a more iconic one than the Pretty Fly guy.

Maybe Spoonman from the Soundgarden "Spoonman" video.

Maybe.

What a night for the fans in Anaheim, and an even better night for the fellas on the ice.

The Ducks defeated the Kraken 4-2 and are currently third in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of Seattle.