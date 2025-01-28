The Anaheim Ducks Looked Like They’d Rather Be Anywhere Else Than In A Disney Parade

Living in Central Florida, I spend a good bit of time at Disney theme parks. Why, just last evening I was strolling around Epcot's World Showcase with an empanada in my hand and a smile on my face.

It did not appear that the Anaheim Ducks were as happy to be on Disney property out on the Left Coast over the weekend as I was here in the Sunshine State.

Now, you may recall, that once upon a time, the Walt Disney Company owned the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. In the mid-aughts they sold the team — which subsequently ditched the iconic eggplant and jade colors, but won the Stanley Cup within the first few years of having new ownership — but in recent years they've still tipped their caps to the team that takes its name from the 1992 movie, The Mighty Ducks.

Last Friday, the team hit Disney's California Adventure for Anaheim Ducks Day.

There were all kinds of special Ducks and hockey-themed foods, photo ops, and other good stuff.

There was also a parade featuring players, and I know it's been a bit of a tough season for the Ducks, but I haven't seen a thousand stares like this at a Disney park since I got sick on Space Mountain immediately after crushing a soft pretzel.

Having fun, fellas?!

I hear Cutter Gauthier was so bored he called it quits and jumped off the float halfway through the parade (I kid… kind of…)

At least Daisy Duck was putting in the work to bring the energy. That's Daisy for you. She always goes out there and brings it. You've got to appreciate that fourth-line grinder mentality.

Let's cut the team some slack though. Maybe that was at the end of the day. Everyone who has gone to Disney knows that by the end of the day, you're kind of in a zombified state, and maybe that's what was happening.

Because in the team photo, everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Maybe the day trip did some good, because the Ducks won their game the next night pretty handily, by a score of 5-2.

Sure, it was over the struggling Nashville Predators, but two points is two points, my friends.