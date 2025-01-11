Flyers Fans Let Cutter Gauthier Have It In His Philly Debut After Refusing To Play For Team

I knew Ducks rookie Cutter Gauthier was going to hear it from fans in his Philadelphia debut. You knew it too, and so did he, but I don't think he could have been ready for what was coming.

Gauthier was a first-round pick for the Flyers in 2023 but less than a year later he made it abundantly clear that he didn't want to be a Flyer so the team dealt him to the Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale (keep that name in the back of your head).

The Flyers and Ducks played in Anaheim on December 28, and Gauthier heard boos from Flyers fans who made the trip to the Honda Center.

On Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center, there were significantly more Flyers fans and they let Gauthier have it as soon as he stepped on the ice with boos and signs.

Legendary Flyer Bob "The Hound" Kelly got his wish!

Those boos continued every single time Gauthier touched the puck both in warmups and once the game started and the occasional chant even broke out too.

On the ice, this one was nasty. Obviously, you had the Flyers going after Gauthier and the Ducks trying to stick up for him, but the rookie was at the center of pretty much every scrum whether he wanted to or not, and he usually didn't.

The Ducks rookie is going to need some icepacks after this one because anytime a Flyer had a chance to check him, they took it.

Gauthier showed up in other ways too, including one that was kind of unexpected, but extremely poetic.

Late in the first, the Flyers were up 1-0 and who better than Jamie Drysdale (I told you to remember his name) to add to the lead?

That was Drysdale's first goal in more than 20 games and it came against his old team and he showed up the dude he was traded for. Good stuff and Flyers fans started chanting his name after the goal.

Man, talk about a rough night at the office. This one was all Flyers who won 6-0, but it was physical. Almost playoff-like which is unusual between the Flyers and Ducks, that's not exactly an historic rivalry.

Fortunately for Gauthier, he won't be visiting Philly a lot, because I don't think he'll get a warmer response on his future visits.