Amon-Ra St. Brown Gives Lions Fans, Fantasy Owners Heart Attack With Celebration

Every resident of the greater Detroit area needed to be talked off a ledge.

The world is as divided as it's ever been.

It seems like nowadays we just can't agree on anything.

But I guarantee whether you are black or white, liberal or conservative, or you prefer cats to dogs, we can all agree that the stupid fake-hurt celebration needs to go the way of the dinosaurs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, standout wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, thought we would have a little fun at the expense of fans and fantasy owners alike when he busted out the classic "snapped my hamstring in a million places" celebration while his squad poured it on their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears.

C'mon, man! Are you serious!?

I don't even have St. Brown on my fantasy football team and I'm already over the shenanigans, so I can only imagine what's going through the minds of the Lions faithful as well as the many fans who entrusted him to carry them to a fantasy championship this season.

Personally, I think Amon-Ra should be a little more courteous to the fans, lest he send the entire city of Detroit spiraling into a deep, dark depression.

Lord knows that the city has had enough problems for the last half century or so.

I don't even know what the point of this celebration is, but then again, I'm a crusty old Millennial moonlighting as a Baby Boomer, so I might need one of the youths to regale me with the history of the "Pulled Hammy Emote."

Clearly, I wasn't the only one who got duped by our uniquely named trickster, as half the comments section was filled with concerned Lions fans seeing their football lives flash before their eyes.

With St. Brown's propensity for finding the endzone, I am already anxiously awaiting his next celebration.

Maybe he could fake an ACL or Achilles tear and really up the ante.

Whatever he decides to do, here's hoping we can put an end to the fake-injured celebrations once and for all.