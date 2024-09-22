Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets The Reception, But Jahmyr Gibbs Gets The TD. How'd That Happen?

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown on a slant route.

That happens, oh I don’t know, a dozen times a game? I admit, that’s not really worth your attention (or my writing time), so why am I bothering cranking this out on a Sunday night when I could be watching Sunday Night Football?

Well, for starters, it's my job, and I’m on the clock right now, so I had better do it if I want to get paid. But on a more entertaining note, this wasn’t your ordinary Goff-St. Brown connection.

After St. Brown caught the pass, he didn’t hold on to it. No, he didn’t fumble the ball, he normally doesn’t do that (he has only one in 329 receptions over 52 career games - not too shabby). Instead, he decided to pitch it back to running back Jahmyr Gibbs (who had just emerged from the backfield) on a mini hook-and-ladder play. Of course, the Arizona Cardinals defense was (understandably) duped by the trickery, and Gibbs scampered in for perhaps the most unconventional 21-yard touchdown of his career.

That, by far, was the most entertaining play of a relatively sluggish day of football (except for some of the 4:25 games), and I applaud the Lions for being creative. I mean, why score a 21-yard touchdown by giving the ball to your best receiver when you could dial up the trickery?

To make things better, that touchdown ended up being the game winner, as the Lions ended up winning 20-13. What a memorable moment for both St. Brown and Gibbs, and an entertaining one for us fans.