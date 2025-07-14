Amon-Ra St. Brown's Father Makes Wildly Racist Comments About 'Cutting' Black Lineage, Believing In 'Breeding'

Amon-Ra St. Brown's father, John, has drawn some much-warranted backlash as a clip of him making racist, anti-white comments recently resurfaced in which he talks about "breeding" with white women and breaking his black lineage with interracial children.

John Brown, a former bodybuilder, appeared on his sons' podcast in 2024 and was asked by Amon-Ra what he tells people when he gets asked how he managed to get three kids to play Division I sports in college and produced two NFL players.

Amon-Ra is a star wide receiver for the Detroit Lions; his brother, Equanimeous, plays for the New Orleans Saints, while his other brother, Osiris, played football at Stanford.

Instead of talking about hard work, having a proper mindset, or perhaps a will to achieve greatness, John immediately turned to race when answering Amon-Ra's straightforward question.

"I believe in breeding, look at you – good athlete, good athlete," John said of his sons. "I’m black, his mom is white. Now, I’ve done stepped on it once, you can’t keep stepping on it because you’re gonna mess it up. You’re going to weaken it. … Can’t keep cutting it."

John's reference about "stepping on it" and "cutting it" is him talking about breaking lineage. Amon-Ra's mother, Miriam, is a white woman from Leverkusen, Germany.

John then made an absurd comment about Amon-Ra's fiancée, Brooklyn, who is interracial like the Lions' wide receiver. According to John, the odds of Amon-Ra and Brooklyn producing a stellar athlete are slim because they're both interracial.

"You and Brooklyn’s half-and-half, you have a chance. … You can’t keep cutting it. You got to be careful. You can’t keep cutting it. You got to think about that. You know what I mean? If I’m Black, I got the Black gold running through my veins, I’m excited. I’m just going to find the right person to mate with. If I’m White, I’m saying, ‘Let me get one of these brothers around here,’ if you want to have athletes. If you don’t want to have athletes, then just go ahead and spread your seed wherever."

John's unhinged comments may be about 11 months old and are just now picking up steam across social media, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be addressed.

There is no subtlety in John's remarks. He talked extremely poorly about the mother of his children because of the color of her skin, yet he's the one who elected to "breed" with her, as he so eloquently put it. For him to then talk negatively about Amon-Ra's fiancée because she is "half-and-half" is just another layer of ridiculousness.