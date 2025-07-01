American Taylor Fritz Pulls Off Unbelievable Return On Fastest Serve In Wimbledon History, Wins Point

From losing the first two sets and having the match postponed due to time constraints, Taylor Fritz's first-round matchup at Wimbledon against Mpetshi Perricard had a little bit of everything, including one point the American and tennis fans around the world will not forget.

At 6-foot-8, it should come as no surprise that Perricard packs one of the most powerful serves in all of tennis, and it was on full display early on against Fritz.

Just as the match was getting underway on Monday, the Frenchman hit the fastest serve ever recorded at Wimbledon, clocking in at 153 mph. The monster serve from Perricard broke the previous record of 148 mph set by American Taylor Dent back in 2010.

While hitting a tennis ball 153 mph is impossible to imagine, perhaps the wildest part about it is that Fritz not only got a racket on the ball but kept his return in play and went on to win the point.

Fritz was asked about Perricard's record-breaking serve during his on-court interview after the match, and the 27-year-old showed appreciation for it as it gave him an excuse to use it as an example to his coaches as to why he doesn't like serving to the body.

"Sometimes they say I should try and serve body, and I always tell them that I think body serves are awful and I never win the point when I do it," Fritz said. "I sent the video to my coach saying, ‘there you go, he served the fastest serve in the history of Wimbledon right into my chest and I won the point, so there is the proof that body serves are bad.'"

Fritz may have been in a great mood after the match after pulling off the comeback victory, but things looked very bleak for the California native, trailing the fourth set tiebreaker 2-5. Despite being two points from a first-round exit, Fritz clawed back to win the tiebreaker before taking the final set 6-4 to win the match on Tuesday that began on Monday.