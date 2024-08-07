American Quincy Hall Pulls Off Incredible Come-From-Behind Victory In Men’s 400m

There have been some incredible performances on the track at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and we've got another wild come-from-behind win for an American runner.

This time it was Quincy Hall who pulled off an incredible performance to stick the US flag on top of the podium.

Coming into the final 100 meters of the race, Hall — a Kansas City native — found himself in fourth place.

So, how does one manage to pull from fourth to first in the final 100 meters of the gold medal final at the Olympic Games?

Easy: you find another gear that no one else in the race seems to have and you dig deep all the way to the finish line.

What a performance from Hall, which he topped off with a snow angel on the track, which if you think about what tracks feel like, that sounds very painful. It'd be like going snow angels on 60-grit sandpaper. Maybe even lower grit.

Also, another electrifying call from the voice of IndyCar Leigh Diffey. He caught some flack for saying the wrong dude won the 100m in a photo finish. Big whoop. Between this and his call of the men's 1500m, he's been fantastic.

But I digress…

While that was far and away Hall's most exciting run of the Olympics. it wasn't his only impressive one.

While he had to come from behind in the final, Hall breezed to a victory in his semifinal heat and it looked like he barely broke a sweat.

I mean, I don't think he could have made that look any easier.

Impressive stuff from the 26-year-old out of the University of South Carolina who is competing in his first Olympics.

Maybe we'll see him back in Los Angeles four years from now, but if not, he threw down a performance people will be talking about for a long time.