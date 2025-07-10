American Amanda Anisimova Stuns #1 Sabalenka To Reach Wimbledon Final

While American men have struggled in majors for years (decades, really), the women are more than holding their own. Amanda Anisimova became the latest woman from the United States to reach a major final after she stunned top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals to reach the final match.

It was a battle from start-to-finish, but Anisimova showed grit, determination and resolve while holding off the #1 women's tennis player in the world. Talk about embodying the American spirit, Anisimova earned her way into the Wimbledon final, the first Grand Slam championship match of her career.

She now has a chance to become the third different American woman to win a Grand Slam title this year after Madison Keys captured the Australian Open and Coco Gauff won the French Open.

Sabalenka, who finished runner-up in both the Australian and French Opens, has historically struggled in the grass-court major and was looking to reach the Wimbledon final for the first time. But 2025 was not the year, and it was a massive win for Anisimova, who didn't even make it out of qualifying at the All England Club last year.

In fact, Anisimova is in the midst of an incredible comeback. She took eight months off from tennis, citing mental health issues and burnout, from May 2023 to January 2024. Because of that, she tumbled down the world rankings and had to win her way back into the major tournaments.

She had never reached a final before defeating Sabalenka on Friday. She now awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Iga Świątek and Belinda Bencic. The two finalists will compete on Saturday for the Ladies Wimbledon Crown. Obviously, here at OutKick, we are fully behind the American-born Anisimova and hope she comes out on top.

USA, USA!