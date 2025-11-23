Ambulance Drives Through Middle Of A Horse Race In Terrifying Scene, Jockeys Show Incredible Reactions

Horse racing is already dangerous enough, but when you toss in an ambulance driving directly at the pack of horses as they make the first turn in the race, well, that adds an entirely different dynamic.

That nightmare situation unfolded at Evangeline Downs in St. Landry Paris, Louisiana over the weekend.

As participants in the Quarter Horse race were just a couple of hundred yards into the run, what appeared to be an ambulance came barreling down the track, hugging the inside rail. Somehow, someway, jockeys were able to avoid what could have been a deadly collision with the vehicle and went about the race as if nothing had happened.

Not one of the jockeys is seen even turning around to look back at the vehicle as it sped past them in the opposite direction.

Journalist Ray Paulick reported that the race was declared a no-contest, and understandably so, as he shared video from the broadcast.

An ambulance typically follows a horse race on the inside track, usually a hundred yards or so behind the action in case there is an accident involving a rider or a horse, but to have an ambulance make it onto the track itself and drive in the opposite direction of the action is mind-boggling.

Jockey Jareth Loveberry shared a slow-motion video showing just how close the ambulance came from colliding with riders. The move to get out of the way from the most-inside jockey and horse was stunning and potentially life-saving.

Evangeline Downs officials are said to have launched a probe as to how the ambulance came to be on the track in the middle of the race, which sounds like a much-needed next step.