Amari Cooper Scores Big Touchdown In Bills Debut Against Titans

The Buffalo Bills desperately needed to add some weapons for quarterback Josh Allen and they did just that by trading with the Cleveland Browns to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stefon Diggs had been Allen's main target for several seasons, but he had become discontent in Buffalo, so the team traded him to the Houston Texans in the off-season. 

The Bills drafted Florida State receiver Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has struggled to start the season, as rookies often do. 

That left a heavy load for Allen, who continued to play at an All-Pro level, but clearly needed a number one wideout. 

Enter: Amari Cooper, who was probably tired of playing in the Cleveland Browns' anemic offense

It didn't take too long for Cooper to make his presence felt in Buffalo. The Bills struggled in the first half against the lowly Tennessee Titans, punting on their first drives and falling into a 10-0 deficit. 

But James Cook scored a touchdown for Buffalo to cut the Titans' lead to 10-7 going into halftime. 

And after forcing a turnover on downs against Tennessee on their first drive of the second half, the Bills quickly marched into the redzone and that's when Allen found Cooper open in the endzone for his first catch as a Buffalo Bill. 

Obviously, it's going to take a little bit of time for Cooper to get fully integrated into the offense, but his route-running ability was on display on that score. 

Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper caught a touchdown pass from Josh Allen against the Tennessee Titans, Cooper's first game with the team.

(Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Buffalo needed a receiver who can get himself open, and Amari Cooper certainly fits that bill. 

Pardon the pun. 

