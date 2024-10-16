Amari Cooper Sounded Thrilled To No Longer Be Part of the Cleveland Browns

New Buffalo Bills wideout Amari Cooper posted a short message on his Instagram Stories expressing his relief at no longer wearing a Cleveland Browns uniform.

As one of the more valuable players on a 1-5 Browns team, Cooper braces for what should be a better second half of his season by joining the 4-2 Buffalo Bills, currently positioned at the top of the AFC East.

Knowing his worth, Cooper conveyed a brief three-word message to inform fans that it was time for him to move on, which the Browns finally saw, and traded Cooper on Tuesday.

Or perhaps the Browns were more understanding that their season was spiraling down the toilet and that it was time to recover some draft capital for a reigning Pro Bowl wideout.

"Move or rust," Cooper posted on his Instagram Stories.

Amari was too good to stay on the Browns, especially at 30.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero wrote Tuesday, the Bills sent Cleveland a 2025 third- and 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for Cooper and a 2025 sixth-rounder.

For the Browns this season, Cooper put up steady receiving numbers relative to Deshaun Watson's dirt-poor play: 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

As a five-time Pro Bowler, Cooper boosts the credibility of a Bills offense anchored by the elite Josh Allen under center.

Buffalo lost top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis over the offseason. While Allen still elevates that offense into the upper echelon league-wide, it became evident six games in that Allen needed more support from his receivers room.

Khalil Shakir, a 2022 draft pick, has the most receiving yards among his fellow Bills wideouts with 249 yards through six games. His game-high total this season is 72 yards, recorded against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

Add that starting running back James Cook was missing in action in Week 6 due to injury, and you've got a Bills unit too reliant on Allen to make magic out of nothing.

Expectations for the seventh-ranked Bills offense (in terms of points per game) naturally received a boost with the addition of Cooper, who has put up 1,000 yards receiving or more in six of his 11 seasons.

Onto greener (or more snow-laden) pastures for Coop.

