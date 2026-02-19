Alysa Liu Puts Up Incredible, Historic, Performance To Win Figure Skating Gold For Team USA

The 20-year-old phenom becomes the first American woman to win gold since 2002.

What a Thursday afternoon for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. First, the United States Women's hockey team pulled out a dramatic, come-from-behind win over Canada to bring home a gold medal.

RELATED: Team USA Women's Hockey Team Takes Gold With Jaw-Dropping Overtime Win Over Canada

Then, just a few minutes later, they secured one of the biggest gold medals of the games, thanks to an incredible performance from figure skater Alysa Liu.

Liu, who entered Thursday's event in third place, skated to "MacArthur Park," and got a raucous crowd in Milan on her side immediately. Finishing with a flourish to huge cheers and a massive 226.79 total score.

After Kaori Sakamoto came up short, Japan's Ami Nakai was the only hurdle standing between Liu and Olympic Gold. And when Nakai had a small misstep halfway through her performance, it sealed the deal for Liu.

Alysa Liu Makes History For US Olympic Team

Liu's win was monumental for several reasons; she became the first American woman to medal in an individual figure skating program since 2006, when Sasha Cohen won silver. The last American to win gold? Sarah Hughes in Salt Lake City in 2002. Liu wasn't born until 2005.

Even she couldn't believe it, with cameras catching her telling her coach, "I just like, can't process this. There's no way."

Amber Glenn, who remarkably made a point to say that the LGBTQ+ community is having a tough time in the United States, had a disappointing short program performance, though recovered with a much better free skate performance to finish fifth.

Liu's performance brought her a second gold medal at the 2026 Olympics, after helping the US win gold in the team skating competition earlier in the games. Prety big day for Team USA!