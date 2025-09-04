'Always Sunny' Stars Lead Chants, Rip Shots With Eagles Fans Ahead Of Cowboys Game

The NFL season finally got underway on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting their biggest rival, the Dallas Cowboys. Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney) and Glenn Howerton, the stars and co-developers of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, showed up to the game ready to support the Eagles.

Prior to entering the stadium, the two men decided to stop at a tailgate. They led fans in an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant before each ripping a shot of (presumably) alcohol.

The two later entered the stadium and, naturally, received the red-carpet treatment prior to the game. The pair snapped a selfie from the field of "The Linc," a location heavily featured throughout the long-running sitcom.

In addition, McElhenney had the honor of introducing the team onto the field for the first game of the season.

Mac was born and raised in Philadelphia, and briefly attended Temple University, before making his way to California to pursue a career in show business. Howerton, on the other hand, had no previous ties to the city before starring in Always Sunny.

That hasn't stopped fans of the team from embracing the entire cast as honorary Philadelphia homers. After all, it's common for the characters in the show to recite the "Go Birds" mantra famous among Eagles fans.

Only in Philly do you get sitcom stars pounding shots with fans in the parking lot before suiting up to introduce the Super Bowl champs. That’s not Hollywood glitz — that’s blue-collar Eagles fandom at its finest.

And let’s be honest, McElhenney and Howerton showing up at The Linc is just further proof of what Eagles fans already know: this city doesn’t just support its team, it lives it. The Cowboys may be America’s Team, but Thursday night was another reminder that Philly is football’s most unshakable cult.