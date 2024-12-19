Alvin Kamara Looking Doubtful For Week 16, Sending Fantasy Football Players Into Panic

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, who has been one of the biggest stars of the 2024 fantasy football season (and, I guess, in actual football), looks unlikely to play in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers.

Kamara limped off the field during the team's Week 15 win, went to the locker room with trainers, and did not return. After the game, though, interim head coach Darren Rizzi didn't seem overly concerned about Kamara's injury.

Kendre Miller, who was hurt for much of last year and this year, stepped into the RB1 role for the remainder of the team's loss against the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy football managers (myself included), had been checking frantically since Sunday to see the severity of Kamara's injury. Because the Saints don't play until Monday night, the team didn't have its first practice of the week until Thursday.

Kamara did not practice, which was a concerning sign for fantasy football mangers who roster Kamara. As was the team signing former Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire earlier in the week.

Rizzi basically confirmed the worst: Alvin Kamara is unlikely to play in Week 16 against the Packers.

Week 16 is generally a critical one in the fantasy football schedule, with the vast majority of leagues holding their semifinals matches to set up the championship in Week 17.

Obviously, players who rostered Kamara put themselves in a strong position to reach the fantasy football championship, given that Kamara was the second-highest scoring running back (behind Saquon Barkley) in standard PPR leagues this season.

Now, though, those players are probably going to have to make other plans. Kendre Miller is likely to get the bulk of the opportunities out of the Saints' backfield on Monday night, so that's one option.

This serves as a reminder that fantasy football is still gambling and injuries are part of the game. Tough luck for those who had Kamara, but the bright side is that Kamara likely helped their teams make it this far in the first place.

Next man up, though!