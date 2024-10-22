All Is Well In America Because Antonio Brown Apologizes To Tom Brady And They're Boys Again

What is the deal with Antonio Brown lately? No, really, did he have an epiphany or something because the man is on a major winning streak – and the climax of that might be him renewing his friendship with Tom Brady.

To take inventory: Brown recently endorsed former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election and even appeared on stage with Trump and former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell at a Pennsylvania rally.

Brown Mends Fences With Brady

And now Brown is mending fences with perhaps his most famous former teammate ever.

Brady and Brown have been on the outs probably since that week in January of 2002 when the receiver tore of his jersey mid-game, left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline and eventually got cut by then-coach Bruce Arians.

There's been, let's say, issues since then.

But Tuesday those issues seemed something out of history – a thing of the past.

Brown released on X a conversation he and Brady have had in which they are obviously on good terms again. And part of that comes with Brown apologizing to Brady for the drama he created.

Brown: ‘Asking For Your Forgiveness’

"You helped me succeed, man," Brown said to Brady. "You came and got me in the dirt, champ. Helped me a championship. Be a part of greatness and witness you be just so great as a leader as a person.

"I never took any of those things for granted, man. You always special to me, no matter the emotions I tried to portray. I only got respect for you and everything you always did for me, man.

"I couldn't live on so letting you know, as a man, you know what I'm saying, I got nothing but the utmost respect for you and just asking for your forgiveness, man, you know what I mean, that's it."

That is clearly from the heart.

And Brady apparently felt that.

Tom Brady: Hug For Brown

"Yeah, thank you, I appreciate it," Brady said. "What's happened in the past is in the past. So, whatever. Hopefully I get to see you at some point and give you a hug."

That's cool because the truth is things were not cool between these two for years.

They first played together on the New England Patriots in 2019 although that stint didn't last long before Brown was cut from the team when the NFL began an investigation of the receiver for past inappropriate sexual behavior with women.

Amid those charges, Brady supported Brown. And when the quarterback joined the Buccaneers in 2020 he got the team to sign Brown that very year.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl that season.

Brown-Brady Friendship Got Sideways

But the next year is when things got sideways, with Brown nursing injuries and the Bucs forced to nurse the player's eccentric behavior – including in contract talks that Brown claimed Brady tried to meddle in.

The tipping point was Brown's mid-game departure.

And then things got ugly.

In January 2022, Brown publicly questioned Brady's loyalty as a friend. One month later, he threw Brady under the bus in a rant where he basically blamed the QB for an ankle injury that he had suffered.

And in August 2022, when Brady stepped away from the Buccaneers during training camp to attend to personal matters, Brown accused Brady of being a diva and getting special treatment.

The Relationship's Worst Moments

Perhaps the height of Brown stepping out of line was after news of Brady getting a divorce from Gisele Bündchen circulated the tabloids. On multiple occasions, Brown suggested he and Bündchen had a relationship.

The last of those instances came when The New York Post reported Brady accepted that Bündchen’s relationship with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, began "years ago."

Yeah, not cool.

That was all apparently forgotten during Brown and Brady's reconciliation talk.

"Man, I love to see you, man," Brown told Brady. "Whenever you got time, whenever you free, champ. One call away.

"Same here," Brady answered. "Same here. You know that."