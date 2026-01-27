All-Time Lowball: Report Claims Jets Tried To Cheap Out On Jon Gruden NFL Return

The Jets’ circus continues as they reportedly lowballed Jon Gruden to assist Aaron Glenn.

The New York Jets are currently the NFL equivalent of a burning dumpster fire that someone tried to extinguish with a bucket of gasoline.

After a grueling 3-14 season that left fans wondering if MetLife Stadium is built on an ancient burial ground, head coach Aaron Glenn is desperately trying to save his job moving forward by retooling his staff. And he's chucking Hail Mary's at this point.

On Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic dropped a report that perfectly summarized the current state of Gang Green.

According to Rosenblatt on X, the Jets reached out to Jon Gruden about the idea of joining Aaron Glenn’s staff, but Gruden wasn't interested in the job.

It's nasty… asking a Super Bowl-winning head coach to come in as a secondary assistant for a guy who just went 3-14 is the ultimate lowball move.

It's like asking a master chef to come work the fry station because the local fast food joint is rebranding.

The truth is Gruden, 62, is currently living his absolute best life as a massive personality at Barstool Sports. He spends his days in an office, breaking down Wild Card matchups with Big Cat, hosting QB Class, and even giving locker room speeches at million-dollar YouTube golf invitationals.

Why would the guy who invented Spider 2 Y Banana trade that lifestyle for a cubicle in Florham Park?

Gruden is out here thriving in the content game while simultaneously keeping the NFL legal team awake at night with his ongoing lawsuit against the league.

"Chucky" is a guy who moves the needle every time he opens his mouth, and he is clearly holding out for a real opportunity that reflects his status as football royalty.

The Jets are now pivoting toward Frank Reich for some offensive adult supervision while Gruden stays in the lab… still laughing at his caller ID.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela