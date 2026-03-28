UEFA Fines Serbian Club For Faith-Based Messaging In Obvious Double-Standard

Red Star Belgrade should not have been fined for this.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, has leveled a hefty fine against a Serbian men’s team for faith-based fan choreography.

In a Europa League clash with Lille on Feb. 26, thousands of fans of national powerhouse Red Star Belgrade (often also referred to as " FK Crvena Zvezda ") worked together to form posters that depicted an Orthodox icon of Jesus. Additionally, there was a banner underneath that read "May our faith lead you to victory."

While Lille won 2-0 (advancing on aggregate), the bigger loss came after the match. UEFA imposed a fine of 95,000 Euros on the club , 40,000 of which was for the icon (the rest was for unruly fan behavior).

The choreography by the fans was, as the organization put it, an act of "transmitting a message not fit for a sports event."

What is strange is that UEFA has done plenty of things to support opposing worldviews in other instances. For example, the organization released a nutrition guide for Muslim players who need to break their Ramadan fasts during matches.

Furthermore, it has approved the use of LGBT-affirming armbands (worn by team captains) at high-profile events like the 2025 Euro women's tournament. Apparently, the organization is fine with progressive messaging from players on the field, but not faith-based messaging in the stands.

UEFA is clearly adhering to a double standard, one that punishes Christian beliefs but promotes opposing ones.

The treatment Red Star Belgrade incident differs wildly from how a truly shocking incident in 2025 involving FC Kaiserslautern was handled.

Not only was a gigantic demon figure hoisted up over a section of the spectators, the fans chanted loudly and proudly in Latin, "Hear us, Lucifer, rise from the abyss and accept our souls."

To be clear, UEFA was not in charge of any potential discipline for this issue;domestic leagues often take care of their own teams for things like this. But it does appear that UEFA is not the only governing body in European soccer that gives anti-Christian messaging a pass.