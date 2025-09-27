All Eyes Will Be On The Mets, Reds On Final Day Of Season After Guardians Clinch Playoff Spot

When October comes around in the MLB , the goal is to be one of the six teams in either league to make it. You don’t ask how you get there, you just care that you arrive.

The New York Mets are still trying to get there.

Heading into Saturday, there was one playoff spot left in the American League after the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox to claim the fifth spot . The Cleveland Guardians beat the Texas Rangers on a walk-off hit-by-pitch to secure the sixt and final spot in the American League.

I guarantee C. J. Kayfus will feel no pain after that HBP.

Now, that just leaves Reds and the Mets will fight for the final NL spot Sunday though not head-to-head.

The Reds have the easiest path, if they win or the Mets lose, they are in. It would mark the first time since 2020 that they make the playoffs, and with the Milwaukee Brewers (their opponent) already locking up the top seed, they could capitalize on a team that might not try that hard.

Meanwhile, the Mets need to win and see Cincinnati lose to get a spot. If they don't lots of questions are going to surround the franchise, especially since this came in the same year that they signed Juan Soto to a record-setting contract.

Should they be on the outside looking in, its going to be one of the most expensive teams to not reach October.

Each team has at least nine more innings to see themselves through to that final spot.

Let the games begin.