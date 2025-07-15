17-Year-Old French Female Basketball Phenom Can Dunk With Ease: WATCH

Is French phenom Alicia Tournebize the next big star in women's basketball?

Women's basketball is more popular than it's ever been thanks to an injection of new stars into the WNBA.

None are more famous or have had a bigger impact than Caitlin Clark. She took a league nobody cared about and made games featuring the Indiana Fever appointment viewing.

It appears we might have a new star in the making.

French phenom Alicia Tournebize can dunk with ease.

Alicia Tournebize is just 17-years-old and already making waves in the basketball world. The French phenom currently plays in France's highest women's league for Tango Bourges Basket.

Playing pro basketball at the age of 17 in any major league is a major accomplishment on its own, but that's far from where Tournebize's skills end.

The 6'4" athlete is generating attention online because she threw down a dunk in a recent game with absolute ease.

Check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are very few women on the planet who have ever played basketball who can dunk. You can probably count them all on both hands.

Not only is Tournebize just a kid, but she can do it with no effort at the height of 6'4". I know dudes that tall who can't dunk.

To be clear, I also know guys shorter than I am who can dunk without trying.

Is Tournebize destined to be a star? We'll see but the potential is clearly there. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.