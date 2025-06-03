Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Surfaces On Social Media Amid Gender Firestorm

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is at the center of controversy after a leaked 2023 medical test administered by the International Boxing Association revealed that the 2024 Olympic gold medalist is allegedly a biological male based on the presence of a male karyotype.

The leak came just days after World Boxing announced that all boxers — which would obviously include Khelif — will need to undergo mandatory sex testing to compete in future events.

However, Khelif is steering well clear of the controversy because the boxer has made a social media post for the first time since the latest twist in this saga, and it makes no mention of the latest news that once again puts the medalist under the microscope.

According to Daily Mail, the post, which features Khelif in a blue UNICEF polo, was meant to celebrate the organization's "Global Day of Parents."

"Today, I became a champion, but it all started long ago," Khelif — who has served as a UNICEF ambassador since early last year — wrote. "When my parents believed in me, even when the dream felt too big. When they supported me, listened to me, and stood by me.

"Being a parent isn't easy. There's no manual. But the love, patience, and trust you give your child can change everything," the post continues. "On this #GlobalDayOfParents, I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every parent who chooses, every single day, to be there for their children.

"Together with @unicefalgerie, I'm celebrating these everyday heroes. Because when parents are supported, children can dream and succeed."

Alright… nice sentiment, but it seems like there is a rather large elephant in the room being ignored.

It's important to note that the International Olympic Committee stopped recognizing the IBA — which administered the recently leaked sex test — back in 2023.

Furthermore, Khelif has said that they are not transgender.