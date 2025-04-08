Alex Ovechkin Turns Down Tonight Show Appearance To Focus On Playoffs

There's a big weight off of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin's shoulders now that he has passed Wayne Gretzky for the top spot on the NHL's all-time goals list, but he knows that the next order of business is the playoffs, and he's not letting the aftermath of his historic accomplishment get in the way of another potential Stanley Cup run.

Even if that means shooting down an offer to appear on The Tonight Show.

According to Russian Machine Never Breaks, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis did an interview with DC radio station 106.7 The Fan’s Grant & Danny and talked about where the Great 8's focus is at the moment.

"Alex was invited on some television shows and The Tonight Show in New York to build his brand, hype, and celebrate," Leonsis said. "You know what he said? ‘I’m exhausted. I want to show respect to the coach and my teammates. I want to rest. I want to get ready for Thursday’s game and the sprint of the playoffs. I don’t want to have to fly back to New York and come back. Yeah, it might be good for me, but it’s time.’ And that’s what you want from your captain."

There are some great captains in the NHL. Sidney Crosby is one, Connor McDavid is another, and boy, is Ovechkin toward the top of that list.

You want a team-first guy like Ovie leading the charge to turn down offers like a Tonight Show appearance that would be great for him but wouldn't do much for the team.

Although, let's not act like The Tonight Show is The Tonight Show from the Carson era or even the Leno era. I mean, I don't really see what Ovechkin would get out of it, even if he decided to go on the show. Sure, there'd be some eyes on him and, by proxy, the NHL, but at what cost? Sitting there while Jimmy Fallon hyena laughs in your face and makes you play Scattergories with the Rizzler and some tertiary cast members from The White Lotus?

No thanks, I'm good.

This also speaks to the fact that Ovechkin knows that this could very well be his last real shot at the Cup. This Caps team is good, and no one expected it. Will they be as good next season when he's 40?

Who knows?

So, if skipping a night of lip-syncing with the Roots is what it takes to win the Stanley Cup, Ovechkin is ready to do it.