There Will Be No Alex Ovechkin In Next Year's Winter Olympic Games

The world will not be getting an Alex Ovechkin farewell tour.

The International Olympic Committee has upheld a previous ban against Russia that prohibited any athletes from participating in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games, taking place in Milan and Cortina next February. The clarifying statement comes after Russian hockey officials reportedly met with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to seek the team's entry into the Games.

That plea didn't seem to have any impact. The IOC said Russia continues to be banned from any participation due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Bad news for the Putin-loving, Ovechkin.

SHOULD OVECHKIN BE ALLOWED TO PLAY?

"The IOC Executive Board recommendation from March 2023 with regard to teams of athletes with a Russian passport remains in place," the IOC statement said. "It is based on the fact that, by definition, a group of Individual Neutral Athletes cannot be considered a team. We take note that the IIHF has confirmed that it will follow this recommendation."

This more than likely means that there will be no worldwide Ovechkin farewell tour or grand send-off for goal-scoring GOAT.

In Ovechkin's three previous Olympic appearances, Russia never even made a medal round.

OVECHKIN IS A PUTIN SUPPORTER

It's a tough break for Ovi, who recently became the NHL's career-leading regular-season goalscorer, surpassing Wayne Gretzky this past April, but actions have consequences - even if some stubborn hockey fans don't agree.

Although the ice hockey team won't be allowed to compete, the IOC will allow a select number of Russian and Belarussian individual athletes to try out and compete as "neutral athletes" in the upcoming Olympic qualifying rounds. They will not be represented by the Russian or Belarussian flags or anthems.

The 2026 Milano-Cortina Games will take place from Feb. 6-22.