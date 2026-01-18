Alex Ovechkin Leads Group Of Several Capitals Players Who Refuse To Partake In Pride Festivities

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin may not be the most liked player in the NHL, but he found a way to endear himself to a lot of the game's fans.

On Saturday night, the Capitals and Florida Panthers faced off, with Washington holding its annual Pride Night before the game. (Cue the justified boos and eye rolls).

That means that many players decided to put rainbow tape on their sticks as a show of support. But Ovechkin, and several others, decided not to. They skated onto the ice with their sticks looking normal as most reasonable people would do.

Martin Fehervary, Ryan Leonard, Aliaksei Protas, Brett Leason, and Charlie Lindgren were the other players who followed Ovechkin’s example.

Many NHL players have stood against this agenda for the past few years. In January 2023 , then-Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov decided not to partake in the pride festivities, and that sparked a wave of players deciding to do the same. The message is clear: the vast majority of players don’t care to support this agenda.

We always have to ask why these players are forced to support it in the first place, other than to make a bunch of liberals feel happy.

The Capitals would end up losing this game 5-2, but these players’ combined effort to stand up to this tired nonsense was the more important win.

Keep hockey woke-free!