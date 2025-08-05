Alex Ovechkin Is Getting The Hollywood Treatment... Or At Least Whatever Russia's Version Of Hollywood Is

No word on whether anything will be available globally

Alex Ovechkin's run to becoming the NHL's all-time leading scorer is about to get the Hollywood treatment, or perhaps more accurately, the Moscow-llywood treatment.

According to the Associated Press, the Washington Capitals captain — who will go into the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season with 897 career goals — has partnered with a Russian technology company to make some sort of project about his career.

The company is called Yandex, and it runs a streaming platform called Kinopoisk, which makes it sound like Russian Netflix (Nyetflix?), which in turn sounds like it could be part of an old Yakov Smirnoff joke.

In America, you watch Netflix. In Soviet Russia, Netflix watches you!

*Uproarious laughter*

It's unclear whether this project will be a TV series, a feature-length film, or a documentary, or if there will be any kind of English version available worldwide.

It's an interesting idea, but part of me can't help but think that Ovechkin's career doesn't exactly scream "Hollywood underdog tale."

I mean, he came into the league with Sidney Crosby in 2005 to a lot of fanfare and delivered the goods pretty much right off the bat.

The second he scored that goal on his back against the Phoenix Coyotes, everyone was like, "He'll probably score a lot of goals if he can even do it like that," and lo and behold, here we are.

If anything, a documentary would be fascinating because Ovechkin playing the way he does for as long as he has without too many injury problems is nothing short of miraculous. It would be cool to see a career retrospective from his rookie days battling Crosby to finally leading the Capitals to the Cup to passing Gretzky's scoring mark just a few months ago.

We'll see if anything comes of this deal or if those of us here in the States ever get to see it.