Alex Ovechkin Is Doing Something Very Cool As He Closes In On NHL Goal Record

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is closing in on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring record and now needs just 12 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky's mark of 894.

What's cool though, is that with all the attention on Ovechkin as he looks to pot another 11 goals in the Capitals' remaining 21 games this season, the Great 8 is giving back.

On Wednesday, Pvechkin announced that Ovechkin is partnering with the V Foundation for Cancer Research and the Hockey Fights Cancer to launch an initiative called "The GR8 CHASE for Victory over Cancer."

This initiative is designed to raise awareness and raise money to fight pediatric cancer research.

The way it will work is that Ovechkin himself will donate money corresponding to his goal total after each goal he scores en route to the record.

Those amounts will then be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment which owns the Capitals as well as the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics.

"I’m proud to join the V Foundation and support their efforts to fund lifesaving cancer research," Ovechkin said in a statement. "Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease. I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work, and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission."

Fans are encouraged to donate to the campaign as well.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Capitals game against the New York Rangers, Ovechkin talked about wanting to use his pursuit of history to help kids.

"The whole thing, everything that's happening right now with the organization, with the 'GR8 Chase,' everybody has heard about it, right," Ovechkin said Wednesday, per NHL.com. "So I think it's very important for us (to use that) to help kids, help people who have cancer to fight for it. It's a cause that's very important."

What a season for the Caps, huh?

Ovechkin is on the precipice of achieving history this season and the team is in first place in the Eastern Conference.

If you saw either one of those things happening this season, you're lying.