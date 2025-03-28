Alex Ovechkin Making Sure Capitals Shake Marc-Andre Fleury's Hand Is The Classiest Thing You'll See Today

The biggest story in hockey right now is Alex Ovechkin's hunt to pass Wayne Gretzky's record 894 goals and become the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer.

But it's not the only story, and what's really cool is that Ovechkin himself is very much aware of this.

The Capitals were in St. Paul on Thursday night to take on the Minnesota Wild. This will be the last two times these two teams play, barring a meeting in the Stanley Cup Final, which isn't out of the question.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This also means that it's also likely the last time that Ovechkin will play against Marc-Andre Fleury who will wrap up his first-ballot Hall of Fame career at the end of this season.

The Great Eight was held scoreless and the Capitals actually gave up a lead to lose this one to the Wild by a score of 4-2, so it wasn't exactly the best night for the team, but Ovechkin took it upon himself to make sure that every single player — even the ones who made a beeline for the visitors' locker room — came out and shook Fleury's hand to give the legendary netminder the send-off he deserves.

How cool is that?

Talk about the ultimate show of respect.

Fleury — who backed up Filip Gustavsson on Thursday night — was, of course, the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie at the height of the Alex Ovechkin-Sidney Crosby rivalry that pretty much carried the NHL on its shoulders in the first couple of years after the lockout that saw the cancelation of the entire 2004-05 season.

But the two also had a memorable meeting during the 2018 playoffs when Fleury backstopped the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, only to lose to Ovechkin and the Caps.

"It’s almost 20 years that we play against each other," Ovechkin said, per NHL.com. "Pittsburgh, Vegas, it’s been an honor to play against him."

Game recognizes game.