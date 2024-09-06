Alex Morgan Wants To Grow Women's Sports While Also Being Pro Men In Women's Sports, Riley Gaines Reacts

We've reached the end of an era for the US Women's National Team and women's soccer in general with news that women's soccer great and woman who got kicked out of EPCOT one time (that World Showcase is no joke), Alex Morgan, Is hanging up her cleats.

So, Alex, after an illustrious career what are you going to do next?

"I don't think coaching is in my future. I think that I've found my calling in investing in women's sports, doing as much as I can to give as big of a platform to women's sports as possible," she said Friday.

Well, that's good to hear, I don't know if you're aware, but women's sports have been under attack over the last few years with biological men competing and taking opportunities and accolades from women who worked hard to make a name for themselves.

It'll be great to have someone like Morgan in their corner…

Hang on… wait, a second… Is this the same Alex Morgan who was one of 40 athletes who co-signed a letter against the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act in 2023?

Holy crap, it most certainly is!

So, now she wants to give a platform to women's sports? Seems like a good way to do that would be to — gee, I don't know — not fight a piece of common-sense legislation looking to protect the thing that gave her a fruitful career.

I don't know how you lack self-awareness like that, but the hypocrisy has not been lost on people, and better yet, it's being called out by those actively trying to protect women's sports, like OutKick's own Riley Gaines, host of the Gaines For Girls podcast.

"The most effective way to empower women in sports is by keeping men out of them. That’s not just an opinion; it’s common sense," Gaines said in a statement to OutKick. "You can be both a phenomenal athlete and a sellout to women and girls, as proven by figures like Megan Rapinoe, Dawn Staley, and Billie Jean King.

"I hope Alex Morgan comes to realize that including men in women’s sports undermines the very purpose of women’s sports. She has the opportunity to continue being the role model little girls are in desperate need of."

Gaines is right. People change.

Hopefully, has an epiphany about the absurdity of her position in the past, and becomes a stellar role model and advocate for female athletes of all ages.