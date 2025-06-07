Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Shaves His Mustache Mid-Game To Try To Jumpstart A Rally

When things aren't going your way, sometimes you have to do a little something to get the mojo working in your favor again. That's what Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman seemed to be doing on Friday night against the Yankees, but his methods were unlike anything most of us have ever seen.

Bregman has been out of service with an injury, but, talk about a team guy, he's still going out of his way to help the boys however he can.

Earlier in the game, Bregman could be seen with a pretty sizable lip ferret on his face. Nothing crazy.

However, this game did not get off to a hot start for the Red Sox, who were down 7-1 by the bottom of the fifth inning, and that's when the camera panned back to Bregman into the dugout, but something was different.

He was down a soup strainer.

The sudden stache-change even shocked the broadcast booth, but, according to Larry Brown Sports, Bregman tried something similar when he was playing for the Houston Astros back in 2018.

And you know what's wild? It almost worked, because the Red Sox managed to make the Yankees sweat a little bit, but ultimately lost this one 9-6.

But what a team guy Bregman is. He can't get out on the field and make a difference himself by knocking in a run or making a big play in the field, so he has to get creative.

Rally hats are so played out, so he just quietly excuses himself to the clubhouse and gets to work with a can of Barbasol and a Bic razor (because no one makes a razor better than a company that also makes pens and lighters) and cleans up that lip.

And what do you know? Offense magically appeared.

Maybe if he had shaved off his eyebrows, the Sox would've won.