Alabama WR Ryan Williams Uses Shameful Profile Picture To Troll Gerogia

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams needs to grow up.

To be fair, he is only 17 years old, and even the most mature of people have room to grow. Furthermore, he’s already pretty mature as a football player, as he’s been lighting it up for pretty much the entire year - even though he’s technically not even old enough to vote yet.

Saturday night, he showed how far he’s come as a player by scoring the game-winning touchdown in a barn-burner of a matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. With the Tide facing their first deficit of the evening, he hauled in a jump ball from quarterback Jalen Milroe and raced 75-yards for a score.

He recorded six catches for 177 yards and the score, announcing in emphatic fashion that he is to be respected by all the teams Alabama faces.

But Sunday morning, Williams also emphatically announced that he is very much a 17-year-old off the field, full of immaturity and lack of awareness.

After the big win for himself and his team, Williams changed his Instagram profile picture. It was intended to be a troll of Georgia, but he did it in the most shameful way possible.

He posted a picture of Michael Vick holding a dog. If you know your early 2000s NFL history, you’ll know he was arrested for taking part in a dog fighting ring and killing many of the animals he abused.

I mean seriously, could Williams be any more oblivious? There are far more tasteful ways to troll your opponents (if you feel like it's necessary, even though you could just win with some class). This guy not only needs to brush up on his situational awareness, he needs to take class on how to use his social media in an honorable way.