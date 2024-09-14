17-Year-Old Alabama WR Ryan Williams Torches Wisconsin For Touchdown, Should Be Enjoying High School

While most seventeen-year-olds are enjoying their senior year of high school, worrying about what outfit to wear in order to impress the popular girl, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is torching the Wisconsin secondary.

If you aren’t familiar with his story, Ryan Williams reclassified to the 2024 class and has been a crucial part of the Alabama offense early in the season. While most kids his age are worrying about homecoming games, and which party to attend on a Friday night, Williams is playing college football at the highest level.

While it's not uncommon for players to reclassify, it's amazing to see the young man running past defenders on national television.

Speaking on College Gameday, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban had nothing but praise for the freshman.

"Ryan Williams is a mature competitor, man," Saban said. "He’s one of the most mature kids I’ve ever recruited. As a freshman, he showed maturity.

"What that really tells you when a guy is a mature competitor is he can focus on the things that matter. For a 17-year-old guy this guy is explosive. He’s got great hands. He can run after the catch. He reminds me of Amari Cooper when he was a freshman."

On Saturday afternoon, Williams made sure to make the guy that recruited him to Alabama proud, running past the Wisconsin secondary for six.

I have a feeling we will be seeing a lot of highlights that include Ryan Williams over the next few years, especially if he's already making defenders look silly in his debut season.

If Nick Saban is putting him in the same category as Amari Cooper, you already know what the former Alabama coach thinks about his potential.

The Wisconsin secondary probably feels the same.